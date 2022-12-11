Ms Terminator!

A Chinese woman who lost an eye in a car accident has dedicated her life to creating cool prosthetic ones that can flash at the press of a button

Xia Tong innovated with her prosthetic eyes to help with her confidence

In 2013, Xia Tong, a young Chinese woman lost one of her eyes in a car accident. She was only 18 at the time, and had it replaced with a prosthetic eye. The subsequent surgery left her despondent, as she, like any other teenager wanted to look attractive. After suffering from low self-esteem for a while, Xia Tong decided to turn her situation to make herself stand out. So, wanting to help others like her she decided to become an ophthalmologist.

After studying to become a prosthetic eye technician (ocularist), Xia Tong started making all sorts of unique prosthetics for herself, and showed them off on social media, slowly building up a loyal fan following. Xia Tong is perfectly capable of making classic prosthetic eyes that are almost indistinguishable from real ones, but she is best known for her “bionic eyes” that light up in different colours and even flash at the press of a button. Short videos of her trying out some of these unusual ones have been going viral in China.

The 28-year-old said that she got into making prosthetic eyes as a way of helping people like her deal with confidence issues. Some people want realistic prostheses, but some, like Xia Tong use their disability to make them really unique by incorporating small LEDs in their prosthetics. This allows them to look like real-life androids or Terminator robots, and that’s admittedly pretty cool.

Drop-dead gorgeous

Can you look beautiful 10 years after dying? Well, Margarita Rosario from Dominican Republic does

A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, said relatives.

A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dressing her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom captured the scene on video. Local residents also expressed shock over how well Rosario had been preserved.

“She was a good person in life. That’s why she is still preserved,” offered one Jarabacoa local, while another awe-struck citizen noted the body “keeps standing up and everything.” “Intact, incredible skin as if the years had not passed,” chimed in a third.

Cat out of the bag and into the jail

Noemi Zonta, 24, swore it was a burglar in her apartment in Slovenia, who trashed her home. All drawers flung open and the whole house was in ruins. She even found the bed urinated in. A two-hour investigation revealed that it was her neighbour’s frisky feline; the burglar kitty hiding in Zonta’s wardrobe.

Man high from 40K ecstasy tablets

A UK man may have set a new narcotics record by consuming 40,000 ecstasy (MDMA) tablets over a decade. The extreme drug binge is blowing up online after MDMA got “rave” reviews among medical experts as a potential post-traumatic stress disorder remedy. He was high “for months” after calling it quits.

Fit for a funeral?

A model has been drawing a lot of attention on TikTok for wearing a sexy outfit branded as the “funeral dress”. The “best-selling funeral dress” is a fitted halter mini-dress with large cutouts that show her cleavage and entire torso, with thin straps criss-crossing down her neck, chest, breasts and stomach. The video calling for pre-order has garnered over 8,000 views. In another video with 6,12,300 views and 53,400 likes, she gives a tutorial on how to wear the dress, explaining you can tighten the straps to make it “super modest” for the funeral, then loosen it back down for the after-party.

