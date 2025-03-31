Myanmar earthquake death toll goes up to 1700

Preliminary estimates from US Geological Survey suggest it could exceed 10,000

Local residents rest near a damaged building in Mandalay, central Myanmar. Pics/AFP

The official death toll from the 7.7 magnitude powerful earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday has reached 1700, according to the country’s military leaders. Rescue efforts continue to find survivors following the earthquake, which hit near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city.

The rescue teams, working under difficult conditions with downed power lines and damaged infrastructure, are facing significant challenges as the military regime keeps a tight grip on information. The death toll is expected to rise, with preliminary estimates from the US Geological Survey (USGS) suggesting that it could exceed 10,000.

Rubble being cleared at the building collapse site in Bangkok

The earthquake has sparked concerns about the ability of Myanmar’s military rulers to retain control of the country, which has been embroiled in a civil war since the military coup in 2021. Prior to the disaster, nearly 20 million people in Myanmar were already facing severe shortages of food and shelter due to the ongoing conflict.

Military continues assault

Despite the destruction, the Myanmar military continued its airstrikes on Friday evening, bombing a rebel-held village, Naung Lin, in northern Shan State of the country. Local residents were shocked by the simultaneous attacks while the country was grappling with the national disaster.

Meanwhile, the National Unity Government, an opposition-led shadow government, announced it would pause offensive military operations in quake-affected areas for two weeks.

A crushed car in Naypyidaw, Myanmar

Rescue operations continue

Search and rescue operations continue outside J J Mall Chatuchak in Thailand’s Bangkok on Sunday following the collapse of a 30-storey under-construction building triggered by the earthquake on Friday. At least 10 people have reportedly lost their lives in Bangkok, located about 1000 km from the epicentre of the earthquake. More than 100 people are feared to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building.

Aftershocks continue

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Myanmar’s second-largest city Mandalay on Sunday, the latest in a string of aftershocks following Friday’s devastating temblor.

100

No. of people trapped under debris in Thailand

