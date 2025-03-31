Meanwhile, foreign aid and international rescue teams have started arriving in Myanmar after the military junta issued a rare plea for help

Rescue workers clear rubble on the top at the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,700 as rescuers scramble to find survivors x 00:00

Rescue efforts are underway in Myanmar after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country, killing at least 1,700 people and leaving widespread destruction in its wake. The quake, which was felt as far away as Bangkok and Chinese provinces, has left many more injured or trapped under rubble, CNN reported.

At least 1,700 people are dead and around 3,400 injured, according to the country's military government. Nearly 300 others remain missing.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated that the final death toll could surpass 10,000 people based on early modeling, as per CNN.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in Myanmar's central Sagaing region, near the historic city of Mandalay. The region, home to over 1.5 million people, has been severely affected, with multiple buildings, bridges, and temples destroyed or damaged.

In Bangkok, the earthquake's impact was devastating, with at least 18 people killed and dozens more trapped under the rubble of a collapsed high-rise building. The building, which was under construction, came crashing down in a matter of minutes, claiming the lives of 11 people.

According to CNN, seven more fatalities were reported elsewhere in the capital as authorities scrambled to respond to the disaster. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with around 80 people still missing. Families of the missing are gathering at the site of the collapsed building, anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones.

The earthquake that struck Myanmar was the most powerful to hit the country in over a century, with a magnitude of 7.7. It was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a 6.7-magnitude tremor, which continued to rattle the region throughout the weekend.

Rescue teams are racing against time to reach those affected, particularly in areas cut off by the collapse of a key bridge over the Irrawaddy River. With many still unaccounted for, experts fear that the true death toll may take weeks to emerge.

Meanwhile, foreign aid and international rescue teams have started arriving in Myanmar after the military junta issued a rare plea for help.

Friday's quake was the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in years and comes as Myanmar reels from a civil war that, since 2021, has damaged communication networks, battered health infrastructure and left millions without adequate food and shelter.

The level of devastation that has wreaked in the country "hasn't been seen in over a century in Asia," according to an official from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The impact of the earthquake will be felt "for the next few weeks," Marie Manrique, Myanmar program coordinator for the IFRC, told CNN's Lynda Kinkade, suggesting that the numbers of deaths and injuries were likely to rise as some people were still trapped under collapsed buildings.

