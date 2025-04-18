Breaking News
12-year-old Thane boy found alone on train while trying to reach grandfather in UP
Thane: 29 kids abused at child shelter, five people held in Kalyan
Mumbai: SGNP leopard to shoot videos via radio collar
Mumbai: Dentist held for buying kids, assaulting them
Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Myanmar frees 4900 from jail for New Year

Myanmar frees 4900 from jail for New Year

Updated on: 18 April,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies |

Top

At least 19 buses with prisoners aboard left Yangon’s Insein prison and were welcomed outside the gate by excited family members and friends who had been waiting since early morning

Myanmar frees 4900 from jail for New Year

A relative celebrates with a released prisoner. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Myanmar frees 4900 from jail for New Year
x
00:00

The head of Myanmar’s military government granted amnesty to around 4,900 prisoners to mark the country’s traditional new year, state-run media reported on Thursday, and an independent watchdog said they included at least 22 political detainees.


At least 19 buses with prisoners aboard left Yangon’s Insein prison and were welcomed outside the gate by excited family members and friends who had been waiting since early morning. If the freed detainees violate the law, they will have to serve the remainder of their original sentences in addition to any new sentence.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

myanmar world news International news bangkok news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK