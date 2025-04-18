Myanmar frees 4900 from jail for New Year

At least 19 buses with prisoners aboard left Yangon’s Insein prison and were welcomed outside the gate by excited family members and friends who had been waiting since early morning

A relative celebrates with a released prisoner. Pic/AFP

The head of Myanmar’s military government granted amnesty to around 4,900 prisoners to mark the country’s traditional new year, state-run media reported on Thursday, and an independent watchdog said they included at least 22 political detainees.

At least 19 buses with prisoners aboard left Yangon’s Insein prison and were welcomed outside the gate by excited family members and friends who had been waiting since early morning. If the freed detainees violate the law, they will have to serve the remainder of their original sentences in addition to any new sentence.

