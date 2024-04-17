Breaking News
Myanmar military says Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest
Myanmar military says Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest

Updated on: 17 April,2024 09:22 AM IST  |  Bangkok
PTI

Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest as a health measure due to a heat wave.

Myanmar military says Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest

Aung San Suu Kyi. Image/AFP

Myanmar's military said on Wednesday that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest as a health measure due to a heat wave.


A nationwide conflict in Myanmar began after the army in 2021 ousted the elected government, imprisoned Suu Kyi and began suppressing nonviolent protests that sought a return to democratic rule. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


myanmar news world news International news
