Myanmar military says Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest

Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest as a health measure due to a heat wave.

Aung San Suu Kyi. Image/AFP

Myanmar's military said on Wednesday that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest as a health measure due to a heat wave.

A nationwide conflict in Myanmar began after the army in 2021 ousted the elected government, imprisoned Suu Kyi and began suppressing nonviolent protests that sought a return to democratic rule.

