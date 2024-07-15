N Korea to resend trash balloons to S Korea

South Korea responded by suspending a 2018 tension-reduction deal with North Korea and resumed live-fire drills at border areas.

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed Sunday to respond to what she called a fresh South Korean civilian leafleting campaign, signalling North Korea would soon resume flying trash-carrying balloons across the border.

Since late May, North Korea has floated numerous balloons carrying waste paper, scraps of cloth, cigarette butts and even manure toward South Korea on a series of late-night launch events, saying they were a tit-for-tat action against South Korean activists scattering political leaflets via their own balloons. No hazardous materials have been found. South Korea responded by suspending a 2018 tension-reduction deal with North Korea and resumed live-fire drills at border areas.

In a statement carried by state media, Kim Yo Jong said that “dirty leaflets and things of (the South Korean) scum” were found again in border and other areas in North Korea on Sunday. “Despite repeated warnings of (North Korea), the (South Korean) scum are not stopping this crude and dirty play,” she said. “We have introduced our countermeasure in such situations. The (South Korean) clans must get read to pay a high price for their dirty play,” Kim Yo Jong said.

