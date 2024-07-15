Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > N Korea to resend trash balloons to S Korea

N Korea to resend trash balloons to S Korea

Updated on: 15 July,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

South Korea responded by suspending a 2018 tension-reduction deal with North Korea and resumed live-fire drills at border areas.

N Korea to resend trash balloons to S Korea

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
N Korea to resend trash balloons to S Korea
x
00:00

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed Sunday to respond to what she called a fresh South Korean civilian leafleting campaign, signalling North Korea would soon resume flying trash-carrying balloons across the border.


Since late May, North Korea has floated numerous balloons carrying waste paper, scraps of cloth, cigarette butts and even manure toward South Korea on a series of late-night launch events, saying they were a tit-for-tat action against South Korean activists scattering political leaflets via their own balloons. No hazardous materials have been found. South Korea responded by suspending a 2018 tension-reduction deal with North Korea and resumed live-fire drills at border areas.


In a statement carried by state media, Kim Yo Jong said that “dirty leaflets and things of (the South Korean) scum” were found again in border and other areas in North Korea on Sunday. “Despite repeated warnings of (North Korea), the (South Korean) scum are not stopping this crude and dirty play,” she said. “We have introduced our countermeasure in such situations. The (South Korean) clans must get read to pay a high price for their dirty play,” Kim Yo Jong said.


May
Month when campaign started

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news kim jong-un north korea south korea

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK