NASA’s Athena set to land on Moon’s south pole

Updated on: 07 March,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Athena, the moon lander developed by Houston-based private company Intuitive Machines, will attempt to land near the Mons Mouton landing site on the moon’s South Pole

Athena was launched into orbit on February 26. PIC/Intuitive Machines

US space agency NASA was all set for a landing on the moon’s south pole on Thursday. This mission will join the growing fleet of spacecraft missions, including from India, mapping the lunar surface, searching for water, and conducting scientific experiments.


Athena, the moon lander developed by Houston-based private company Intuitive Machines, will attempt to land near the Mons Mouton landing site on the moon’s South Pole. The site is distinct from the ‘Shiv Shakti’ touchdown site of ISRO’s Chandrayaan- 3 spacecraft, which marked a significant milestone as India became, on August 2023, the first country to land on the Moon’s South Pole. Athena had entered the lunar orbit earlier this week after being launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on February 26, 2025.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


nasa world news International news Chandrayaan-3 Launch isro

