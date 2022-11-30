NATO chief says won’t back down on Ukraine aid

NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest are focusing on ramping up military assistance for Ukraine, even as diplomats acknowledge supply and capacity issues, but also discuss non-lethal aid

People at ‘Point of Invincibility,’ one of the government-built help stations in Ukraine, that serves food, drinks and warmth in Vyshgorod near Kyiv. Pic/AP

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure.

NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest are focusing on ramping up military assistance for Ukraine, even as diplomats acknowledge supply and capacity issues, but also discuss non-lethal aid. Part of this non-lethal aid - goods such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jammers - has been delivered through a NATO assistance package that allies can contribute to.

“Nato will continue to stand for Ukraine as long as it takes. We will not back down,” Stoltenberg said. He added that the only way to get the right terms for a negotiation to begin would be for Ukraine to advance on the battlefield.

