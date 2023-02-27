NATO ‘indirect accomplice’ to Kyiv crimes, says Putin

Russia forced to take into account NATO nuclear capability now: president

A man takes a photo of a new mural by Italian street artist TvBoy, depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin kissing US President Joe Biden, in Barcelona. Pic/AFP

President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO, as the US-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia. “In today’s conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities?” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television, according to TASS.

The West, Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia. “They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part—the Russian Federation,” Putin said. The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice to the “crimes” committed by Ukraine.

No movt in NATO guarantees for Ukraine: Germany

There has been no development for months in the discussion of possible NATO security guarantees for Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Sunday. “At the recent meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron with Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy, this issue played no role at all,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

No more power outages if no new strikes, says Ukraine

Ukraine plans no more outages to ration electricity if there are no new strikes and has been able to amass some power reserves, the energy minister said on Saturday, after months of interruptions caused by Russian bombings. “Electricity restrictions will not be introduced, provided there are no strikes by Russia on infrastructure facilities,” Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in remarks posted on the ministry’s Telegram messaging platform.

