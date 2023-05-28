The External Affairs Ministry said the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of the Neighbourhood First policy

Ext Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Ambassador of Nepal to India Shankar P Sharma, in New Delhi. Pic AP/PTI

Listen to this article Nepal PM Prachanda on a 4-day visit to strengthen ‘old ties’ x 00:00

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” will travel to India on Wednesday on a four-day official visit for talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders to further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted and cordial ties, it was announced on Saturday.

This will be Prachanda’s first bilateral visit abroad after assuming office in December 2022. Prachanda, 68, will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal. He is visiting India at the invitation of Indian counterpart Prime Minister Modi, Nepal’s foreign ministry said. He will lead a delegation comprising ministers, secretaries and senior government officials, it said in a statement. During his visit, the prime minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prachanda will hold delegation-level talks with Modi on June 1. The talks will be followed by a joint press meet by the two prime ministers, it said, adding that Modi will host a luncheon in honour of his counterpart from Nepal and his delegation, the statement said. “This is the fourth visit of Prime Minister 'Prachanda’ to India as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The visit will further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted, and cordial relations between Nepal and India,” it said.

“The Prime Minister will address Nepal-India Business Summit in New Delhi jointly organised by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and interact with business leaders of both countries,” it said. Prachanda will interact with the Nepali community in India over a welcome reception being hosted by Ambassador of Nepal to India Shankar Prasad Sharma, the statement said.

The External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said the visit continues the tradition of “regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy”. “India’s 'Neighbourhood First’ policy is an integral component of its foreign policy. The policy seeks to build cordial and synergetic relations with India’s South Asian neighbours. The country shares a border of more than 1,850 km with five Indian states—Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever