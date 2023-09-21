Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident at the age of 58
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Nepal Prime Minister to meet Xi Jinping during 8 day visit to China from September 23

Nepal Prime Minister to meet Xi Jinping during 8-day visit to China from September 23

Updated on: 21 September,2023 04:44 PM IST  |  Kathmandu
PTI |

Top

Prachanda will also attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said

Nepal Prime Minister to meet Xi Jinping during 8-day visit to China from September 23

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda. File Pic

Listen to this article
Nepal Prime Minister to meet Xi Jinping during 8-day visit to China from September 23
x
00:00

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" will be on an 8-day visit to China from September 23 for talks with the Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, on ways to further bolster bilateral ties between the two neighbours.


Prachanda will also attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said.


Prachanda, who along with the country's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud is currently in the US to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, will directly fly to China on September 23rd for the official visit.


"Prime Minister Prachanda is paying an official visit to China from September 23 to 30 at the invitation of Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China," said the statement issued by the Nepal Foreign Ministry.

Prachanda's delegation to China will also include several Nepal government cabinet ministers, including Foreign Minister Saud, Minister for Water Supply Mahindra Raya Yadav, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala among others and the National Security Advisor Shanker Das Bairagi.

"During his visit to China, Prime Minister Prachanda is scheduled to meet with Xi Jinping in Hangzhou. He will hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Premier Li Qiang, and also meet with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in Beijing," said the statement.

The Prime Minister will also address the China-Nepal Investment Summit jointly organised by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) and the Nepali Embassy in Beijing.

Prime Minister Prachanda will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23.
He is also scheduled to visit Chongqing Municipality to observe the agricultural and industrial advancement in China's fourth-largest city.

He will also visit Lhasa, the capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China that borders Nepal.

"Nepal and China enjoy an excellent state of bilateral relations as good friends, close neighbours and trusted partners. The pedestal of this strong relationship has been nurtured by many commonalities in culture, history, and geography. This visit will bolster our age-old bilateral relations and expand the areas of cooperation in various fields of mutual interest," said the statement.

The Prime Minister will return to Kathmandu on September 30. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

nepal china world news International news news kathmandu

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK