Netanyahu says won’t agree to US-backed deal

People walk along a road between the rubble of destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis. Pics/AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will only accept a partial cease-fire deal that would not end the 8-month-long war in Gaza, casting doubt on the viability of a US backed cease-fire proposal.

Netanyahu made the comments late Sunday in an interview with Israeli Channel 14, a conservative, pro-Netanyahu station. He was he was ready to make a partial deal to bring back some of the 120 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, but “we are committed to continuing the war after a pause, in order to complete the goal of eliminating Hamas.”

The Israeli army’s main battle tanks operating in Rafah

The comments come at a sensitive time as Israel and Hamas appear to be moving further apart over the US-backed cease-fire proposal, and could represent another setback for mediators trying to end the war.

The three-phased plan would bring about the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Hamas has insisted it will not release the remaining hostages unless there’s a permanent cease-fire and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Yemen’s Houthis attack another ship

A possible attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Monday targeted a ship further away from nearly all of the previous assaults they’ve launched in the Gulf of Aden, potentially part of a widening escalation by the group. The attack comes as the US has sent the USS Dwight D Eisenhower back home.

