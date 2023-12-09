Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Netanyahu threatens to flatten parts of Lebanon

Netanyahu threatens to flatten parts of Lebanon

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Top

Israel PM’s warning comes following attack by Hezbollah that killed a farmer

Netanyahu threatens to flatten parts of Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (centre) arrives for the funeral of Israeli soldier Master Sgt. Gal Meir Eizenkot, 25, who was killed in fighting in Gaza, on Friday

Listen to this article
Netanyahu threatens to flatten parts of Lebanon
x
00:00

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to flatten parts of Lebanon if the Hezbollah militant group escalates its attacks on Israeli targets. Netanyahu delivered the threat on Thursday during a visit to a military base in northern Israel. The visit came as a 54-year-old Israeli farmer was killed by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon.


Netanyahu said images of destruction in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip provide a glimpse of what could lie ahead for Lebanon. “If Hezbollah chooses to launch an all-out war, then it will single-handedly turn Beirut and southern Lebanon, not far from here, to Gaza and Khan Yunis,” he said.


Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli strike in northern Gaza on Friday. Pics/AFP
Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli strike in northern Gaza on Friday. Pics/AFP


The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in response to rocket fire Thursday. Hezbollah began firing rockets and targeting military installations along Israel’s northern border after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and triggered the war. The rocket fire - and Israel’s counter-attacks in Lebanon - have led thousands of Israeli and Lebanese civilians who reside near the border to evacuate.

Arab nations call for vote on UN

Arab and Islamic nations called for a vote on a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The proposed resolution is a response to a letter UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent the council warning of an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and urging its members to deliver a humanitarian cease-fire. The draft resolution was sponsored by the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, told reporters that they all hope council members will adopt the UAE resolution. The US, Israel’s closest ally, has not supported a cease-fire. Gaza humanitarian conditions worsen : The Israeli military hit Rafah in southern Gaza twice overnight, residents said, as United Nations officials warned there are no safe places left in the besieged territory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news jerusalem israel benjamin netanyahu International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK