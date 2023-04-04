Breaking News
Netherlands: One dead, several injured in passenger train crash near The Hague

Updated on: 04 April,2023 11:16 AM IST  |  The Hague
AP |

Television images showed one of the people using makeshift bridges to cross a canal running alongside the rails to reach the stricken train in the darkness

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Dutch emergency services say one person has died and some 30 passengers have been injured, many of them seriously, when a train partially derailed in the early hours of Tuesday, sending at least one carriage into a field next to the tracks.


Television images showed one of the people using makeshift bridges to cross a canal running alongside the rails to reach the stricken train in the darkness.



The cause of the accident that happened around 3:25 a.m. (0125 GMT) in the town of Voorschoten, near The Hague, was not immediately clear.


Local media reported that "passenger train collided with freight train in Voorschoten, Netherlands, multiple people injured."

With inputs from AP

(This is developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)

