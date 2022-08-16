Breaking News
Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
Bihar cabinet expansion: Around 31 MLAs, including Deputy CM Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap, sworn in
7 killed after bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam
Home > News > World News > Article > New bivalent vaccine in UK

New bivalent vaccine in UK

Updated on: 16 August,2022 12:49 PM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

The UK medicines regulator (MHRA) approved the so-called bivalent vaccine made by U.S. drug company Moderna as a booster for adults

New bivalent vaccine in UK

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Britain has become the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine that targets both the original and Omicron variant of the virus. 


The UK medicines regulator (MHRA) approved the so-called bivalent vaccine made by U.S. drug company Moderna as a booster for adults.  

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Coronavirus united kingdom world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK