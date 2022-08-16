New bivalent vaccine in UK

The UK medicines regulator (MHRA) approved the so-called bivalent vaccine made by U.S. drug company Moderna as a booster for adults

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Britain has become the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine that targets both the original and Omicron variant of the virus.

