Maldives last month averted a potential default on an Islamic bond payment after India extended a USD 50 million interest-free loan

The Maldivian economy took a hit recently. Representation pic

Listen to this article New foreign currency rules set in Maldives x 00:00

Dollar-starved Maldives has floated a new foreign currency regulation, limiting types of transactions allowed in foreign currency and imposing mandatory foreign currency exchange controls on tourism establishments and banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maldivian economy appears to have taken a hit after calls to Indian tourists to avoid the picturesque island nation as a response to President Mohamed Muizzu’s ‘India Out’ campaign last year. Maldives last month averted a potential default on an Islamic bond payment after India extended a USD 50 million interest-free loan.

With its forex reserves not matching its import bill, the island nation’s central bank, Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) on October 1 introduced a new regulation, requiring all foreign currency income generated by the tourism industry to be deposited in local banks. The MMA published the new rules in the local Dhivehi language.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever