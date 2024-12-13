New motion to impeach South Korean president

The parties say they aim put the motion to a floor vote on Saturday.

Police stand guard outside the presidential office in Seoul. Pic/AFP

South Korea’s parliament says the country’s six opposition parties have submitted a new joint motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law. The National Assembly said the main opposition Democratic Party and five smaller opposition parties submitted the impeachment motion on Thursday afternoon. The parties say they aim put the motion to a floor vote on Saturday.

Yoon’s short-lived December 3 martial law declaration has triggered political chaos and large protests calling for his ouster. The Democratic Party has argued that Yoon’s decree amounted to rebellion. Earlier Thursday, Yoon defended his decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges. Meanwhile, the National Assembly voted on Thursday to impeach the national police chief Cho Ji Ho and Justice Minister Park Sung Jae over their enforcement of martial law. The vote suspends the duo from duties.

