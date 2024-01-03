Breaking News
Pune transporters' body warns of strike if law on hit-and-run cases not repealed
Truckers' protests: Police provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Nashik truckers call off strike after assurance from authorities
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties
Latur receives water supply once a week as storage level in Manjara dam plummets
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > News > World News > Article > New York experiences 17 magnitude quake series of small explosions reported

New York experiences 1.7-magnitude quake; series of small explosions reported

Updated on: 03 January,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

Top

Allan Drury, a spokesperson for Consolidated Edison, said officials at the utility suspect that the quake caused the explosions, since they happened around the same time. Drury said there were no power outages

New York experiences 1.7-magnitude quake; series of small explosions reported

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
New York experiences 1.7-magnitude quake; series of small explosions reported
x
00:00

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake that hit New York City early on Tuesday may have caused a series of small explosions on an island between Manhattan and Queens, officials said.


The US Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at 5:45 a.m. near the Astoria section of Queens. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage and no impacts to transit, traffic or utility services, New York City Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Aries Dela Cruz said.


Some residents of Manhattan and Queens reported what sounded like small explosions shortly before 6 a.m. coming from Roosevelt Island, a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer)-long strip of land in the East River between the two boroughs.


Allan Drury, a spokesperson for Consolidated Edison, said officials at the utility suspect that the quake caused the explosions, since they happened around the same time. Drury said there were no power outages.

The New York City earthquake happened a few hours after a 2.3 magnitude quake was reported in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. No injuries or damage were reported following the earlier quake either. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

earthquake united states of america news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK