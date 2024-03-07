Breaking News
Nikki Haley to suspend her election campaign
Nikki Haley to suspend her election campaign

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  New York
Haley, a former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, was Trump’s first significant rival when she jumped into the race in February 2023

Haley was Trump’s first significant rival. Pic/X

Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, according to people familiar with her decision, leaving Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination. Three people with direct knowledge who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to speak publicly confirmed Haley’s decision ahead of an announcement scheduled for Wednesday morning.


Haley, a former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, was Trump’s first significant rival when she jumped into the race in February 2023. She spent the final phase of her campaign aggressively warning the GOP against embracing Trump, whom she argued was too consumed by chaos and personal grievance to defeat President Joe Biden in the general election. Her departure clears Trump to focus solely on his likely rematch.


Nov 5
Day of US presidential polls


