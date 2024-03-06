Breaking News
Trump, Biden hope for decisive victories as Americans vote in primary contests on Super Tuesday

Updated on: 06 March,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI

In 2016, Trump won eight of the states that held nominating contests on Super Tuesday 2024, according to Al Jazeera

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

After millions of Americans voted on Super Tuesday, one of the most significant days in the US presidential primaries, the results are expected to solidify both Donald Trump and Joe Biden as their respective party's nominees for the general election in November. Super Tuesday, is notably when the largest number of states hold presidential primaries or caucuses. Registered voters in the states holding presidential nominating contests go to the polls and vote.


According to CBS, fifteen states are holding GOP contests on Super Tuesday. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia are holding primaries. Two states, Alaska and Utah, are holding caucuses. Eleven of the 15 states are holding GOP primaries that are open to more than just registered Republicans. Moreover, Super Tuesday gets its name from the fact that there are more delegates up for grabs than on any other day in the primary campaign.


In 2016, Trump won eight of the states that held nominating contests on Super Tuesday 2024, according to Al Jazeera. On the Republican front, former US President Donald Trump is set to triumph over his final opponent seeking the party's presidential nomination--former UN envoy Nikki Haley. Whereas, despite protest votes for his support of Israel during its military incursion in Gaza, President Joe Biden is also predicted to easily win among Democrats.


Meanwhile, even after her projected loss in the GOP primary in her home state, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said she will continue running for Republican presidential nominee, CNN reported. Speaking in South Carolina's Charleston, Haley said, "I'm a woman of my word," referring to her earlier remarks about staying in the presidential race until Super Tuesday. She said, "I'm not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden."

