Over 6 in 10 US adults doubt Joe Bidens mental capabilities
Over 6 in 10 US adults doubt Joe Biden’s mental capabilities

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

That’s a slight increase from January 2022, when about half of those polled expressed similar concerns

President Joe Biden. File Pic/AP

A poll finds that a growing share of US adults doubt that 81-year-old President Joe Biden has the memory and acuity for the job, turning his coming State of the Union address into of a real-time audition for a second term.


Roughly 6 in 10 say they’re not very or not at all confident in Biden’s mental capability to serve effectively as president, according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s a slight increase from January 2022, when about half of those polled expressed similar concerns.


By the same token, nearly 6 in 10 also say they lack confidence in the mental capability of 77-year-old former president Donald Trump.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

