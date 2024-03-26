No evidence that Ukrainian government had anything to do with Moscow attack: US

White House Press Secretary, Karine Jeane-Pierre, in a statement, termed ISIS as a "common terrorist enemy" and said that it needs to be defeated everywhere

A view shows the burnt-out Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow. Pic/AFP

Reaffirming that the terrorist attack at the concert hall in Moscow was carried out by ISIS at Crocus, the United States said that there is no evidence that the Ukrainian government had anything to do with this attack.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that this terrorist attack was conducted by ISIS and Russian President Vladimir Putin understands that.

"This was a terrorist attack that was conducted by ISIS. Mr. Putin understands that. He knows that very well. And look, there is absolutely no evidence that the government of Ukraine had anything to do with this attack," she said.

Expressing condolences, Karine Jean-Pierre said that she wants to step back for a second and offer her deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and those who were injured because of this horrific attack.

"We continue to strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow," she stressed.

"We're very clear about that. On March 7, we informed Americans in Russia, and did a public advisory, to be more specific. And ISIS bears the sole responsibility here," Pierre said.

At least 133 people have died in the massive terror attack at the concert hall.

United States has strongly condemned the "heinous" terrorist attack carried out by ISIS at Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The United States strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. We extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones and to those who were injured or affected by these unconscionable attacks against innocent civilians. ISIS is a common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere," the statement read.

Moreover, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the terrorist attack in Russia's Moscow and said that US stands with Russia in grieving the loss of lives.

In a post on X, Blinken stated, "The United States strongly condemns the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow. We stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life after this horrific event."

