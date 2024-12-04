No relief for arrested Hindu leader in Bangladesh

“The court of Metropolitan Sessions rescheduled the date as no lawyer appeared as defence counsel,” a government prosecutor said.

Chinmoy Krishna Das after being arrested from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for alleged sedition. File Pic/AP

A Bangladesh court on Tuesday deferred to January 2 the hearing on the bail petition of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary on a government plea as no lawyer appeared on his behalf. “The court of Metropolitan Sessions rescheduled the date as no lawyer appeared as defence counsel,” a government prosecutor said. An associate of Das in his Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, Sawtantra Gauranga Das, said no lawyer stood for the Hindu leader fearing threats and pressure from a “politically motivated lawyers’ group”.

Petition to ban Indian TV channels

A writ petition has been filed in the Bangladesh High Court seeking a ban on the broadcast of all Indian TV channels in the country citing provocative news aired on them, according to a media report. The writ calls for a ban on channels like Star Jalsha, Star Plus, Zee Bangla, Republic Bangla, and all other Indian TV channels.

