Activists of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity held a protest against arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh

People in Agartala burn posters of Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Four cops suspended over Bangladesh High Commission breach x 00:00

Action was taken against four police officers while seven people were arrested in connection with the breach of premises at the Bangladesh High Commission in Agartala. Three sub-inspectors were suspended and a DSP was ‘closed’, asking him to report to the police headquarters, for alleged negligence in duty, SP of West Tripura Kiran Kumar K said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A suo moto case was registered at the New Capital Complex (NCC) police station over the incident. Seven persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the incident,” he said. Security was beefed up at the consulate following the incident, and CRPF and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel were deployed, the SP said.

In Agartala, thousands of people took out a massive demonstration near the Bangladeshi mission on Monday against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das as well as attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. The protesters reportedly barged into the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh and allegedly resorted to vandalism, an incident the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described as “deeply regrettable”.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Manik Saha said, “During the protest rally, a group of youth tried to barge into the Assistant High Commission office of Bangladesh in Agartala. I condemned the incident. Peaceful protest can be allowed but such behaviour is not acceptable.” Agencies

Security beefed up in Delhi

A day after protesters stormed the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala, Delhi Police on Tuesday stepped up security around the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri here. “The security has been increased and extra police personnel have been deployed all around the commission. We are also ensuring no gathering takes place around its premises,” a senior police officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever