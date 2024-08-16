Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Fierce contest in Congress for Dharavi, Versova
Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal
Mumbai: City docs outrage over midnight Kolkata vandalism, attack
Mumbai: Suspect booked in cheating case held after absconding for 5 years
Mumbai: Ghatkopar traffic woes to ease by March 2025
Nod for 39 names for Sri Lanka prez poll

Nod for 39 names for Sri Lanka prez poll

Updated on: 16 August,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Colombo
Agencies

Thirty-five candidates contested the last presidential election in 2019

Nod for 39 names for Sri Lanka prez poll

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Election Commission office. Pic/AFP

Nod for 39 names for Sri Lanka prez poll
Sri Lanka’s elections commission on Thursday accepted applications from a record 39 candidates to run in next month’s presidential election, which will decide the course of the country’s financial reforms to survive an unprecedented economic crisis.


The commission received 39 applications and all were accepted, its head, R M A L Rathnayake, announced. More than 17 million people are eligible to vote in the September 21 election. Thirty-five candidates contested the last presidential election in 2019.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


