Nod for 39 names for Sri Lanka prez poll

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Election Commission office. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka’s elections commission on Thursday accepted applications from a record 39 candidates to run in next month’s presidential election, which will decide the course of the country’s financial reforms to survive an unprecedented economic crisis.

The commission received 39 applications and all were accepted, its head, R M A L Rathnayake, announced. More than 17 million people are eligible to vote in the September 21 election. Thirty-five candidates contested the last presidential election in 2019.

