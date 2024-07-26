Breaking News
Sarath Fonseka declares Lanka presidential candidacy

Sarath Fonseka declares Lanka presidential candidacy

Updated on: 26 July,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Colombo
Agencies |

“I wish to announce my candidacy for the Presidency to the people of Sri Lanka,” Fonseka said in a post X

Sarath Fonseka declares Lanka presidential candidacy

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Sri Lanka’s former Army chief renowned for his role in defeating the LTTE, officially declared his candidacy for the upcoming Presidential election, pledging to tackle corruption and revitalise the economy.


The exact date for the presidential election in Sri Lanka, scheduled between September 17 and October 16, will be announced on Friday. “I wish to announce my candidacy for the Presidency to the people of Sri Lanka,” Fonseka said in a post X.



“For 76 years, we have been led by an inept political group that has driven us to bankruptcy. For Sri Lanka to grow, we need to crush corruption. We need to leverage our natural resources to boost income generation. This is my formal and official announcement as the Presidential candidate of Sri Lanka for the 2024 Presidential election,” he said.


Fonseka, who led the military campaign against the LTTE’s separatist ambitions, faced defeat in the 2010 presidential election against Mahinda Rajapaksa. Undeterred by past challenges, the 73-year-old Fonseka called upon all Sri Lankans to join him in creating a corruption-free nation. 

