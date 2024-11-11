Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Non veg booze at UK PMs Diwali reception riles British Hindus

Non-veg, booze at UK PM’s Diwali reception riles British Hindus

Updated on: 11 November,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

While community organisation Insight UK questioned the “appalling lack of understanding” of the spiritual aspect of the Hindu festival, others pointed out that greater dialogue is required ahead of such religious events

Non-veg, booze at UK PM's Diwali reception riles British Hindus

British PM Keir Stramer hosted the celebration at 10 Downing Street in London. Pic/X @Keir_Starmer

Some British Hindus have taken to social media to voice their objections over a lack of proper consultation ahead of a Diwali reception hosted by Prime Minister Keir Stramer at 10 Downing Street in London, where reportedly non-vegetarian snacks and alcohol were included on the menu.


While community organisation Insight UK questioned the “appalling lack of understanding” of the spiritual aspect of the Hindu festival, others pointed out that greater dialogue is required ahead of such religious events. “Diwali is not just a time for festivity, but also holds a deeply religious meaning. The sacred festival of Diwali emphasises purity and devotion and hence traditionally involves vegetarian meals and strict avoidance of alcohol,” Insight UK stated in a post on X.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


