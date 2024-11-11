Non-veg, booze at UK PM’s Diwali reception riles British Hindus

While community organisation Insight UK questioned the “appalling lack of understanding” of the spiritual aspect of the Hindu festival, others pointed out that greater dialogue is required ahead of such religious events

British PM Keir Stramer hosted the celebration at 10 Downing Street in London. Pic/X @Keir_Starmer

Some British Hindus have taken to social media to voice their objections over a lack of proper consultation ahead of a Diwali reception hosted by Prime Minister Keir Stramer at 10 Downing Street in London, where reportedly non-vegetarian snacks and alcohol were included on the menu.

While community organisation Insight UK questioned the “appalling lack of understanding” of the spiritual aspect of the Hindu festival, others pointed out that greater dialogue is required ahead of such religious events. “Diwali is not just a time for festivity, but also holds a deeply religious meaning. The sacred festival of Diwali emphasises purity and devotion and hence traditionally involves vegetarian meals and strict avoidance of alcohol,” Insight UK stated in a post on X.

