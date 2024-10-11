Zelensky met PM Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, before talks with President Macron in Paris.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Listen to this article Zelenskyy meets with UK and NATO leaders x 00:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at 10 Downing St. in London on Thursday for talks with the leaders of Britain and NATO on his “victory plan” for the war against Russia. Zelensky met Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, before traveling to Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starmer said the Downing Street meetings, also attended by UK Defense Secretary John Healey and armed forces chief Adm. Tony Radakin, were a chance to “go through the plan in detail.” Zelensky is to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday and will also travel to Italy to discuss the plan.

Russia recruiting Africans to make drones for war use

About 200 women aged 18-22 from across Africa have been working in a factory along with Russian vocational students assembling thousands of Iranian-designed attack drones to be launched into Ukraine. Some of the women claim they were misled that it would be a work-study program, describing long hours under constant surveillance, broken promises about wages and areas of study, and working with caustic chemicals that left their skin pockmarked and itching. Facing a wartime labor shortage, Russia has been recruiting from African countries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever