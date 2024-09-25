Zelensky calls for action to force Russia into peace

Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing “an international crime” and has broken so many international rules that he won’t stop on his own

President Volodymyr Zelensky at the UN Security Council in New York City. Pic/AFP

Ukraine’s president dismissed the notion of peace talks with Moscow on Tuesday, calling instead for unspecified global “action” to force Russia into peace for invading his country and to comply with the UN Charter’s requirement that every country respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all other nations.

“And that’s why this war can’t simply fade away. That’s why this war can’t be calmed by talks,” Zelensky said at a meeting on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly. “Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what’s needed. Forcing Russia into peace as the sole aggressor in this war, the sole violator of the UN Charter,” he said.

