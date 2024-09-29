Breaking News
Russia shoots down over 100 drones

Updated on: 30 September,2024 08:55 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

The southwestern region of Volgograd came under particularly heavy fire, with 67 Ukrainian drones reportedly downed by Russian air defences

A march to mark Defenders’ Day of Ukraine, in Kyiv. Pic/AFP

Russia shoots down over 100 drones
More than 100 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia Sunday, officials said, sparking a wildfire and setting an apartment block alight in one of the largest barrages seen over Russian skies since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.


Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported that it had shot down 125 drones overnight across seven regions. The southwestern region of Volgograd came under particularly heavy fire, with 67 Ukrainian drones reportedly downed by Russian air defences.


Seventeen drones were also seen over Russia’s Voronezh region, where falling debris damaged an apartment block and a private home, said Gov. Aleksandr Gusev. Images on social media showed flames rising from the windows of the top floor of a high-rise building. No casualties were reported.


Another 18 drones were reported over Russia’s Rostov region, where falling debris sparked a wildfire, officials said.

