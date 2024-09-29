Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Russian strikes on medical centre kill 9 people in Ukrainian city of Sumy

Updated on: 29 September,2024 02:13 PM IST  |  Kyiv
AP |

The first strike killed one person. Russia attacked again while patients and staff were evacuating, said Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian Azov Brigade burn flares during a memorial event. PIC/AFP

Two consecutive Russian attacks on a medical centre in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Saturday killed at least nine people, officials said.


The first strike killed one person. Russia attacked again while patients and staff were evacuating, said Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.


Local officials in Sumy said Shahed drones were used in the attack. Twenty-one other people were wounded, Sumy Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said.


Sumy lies some 20 miles (32 km) from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have made a surprise incursion since Aug 6 in a bid to divert the Kremlin's military focus away from the front line in Ukraine.

In Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, a Russian airstrike on the village of Slatyne on Saturday killed three people and wounded three more, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Syniehubov also said one person was killed in a drone attack in the nearby village of Kozacha Lopan.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 69 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight into Saturday as well as two of the four missiles. City authorities in Kyiv said around 15 drones had been shot down over the Ukrainian capital and its outskirts.

In Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home city, local officials said Saturday that a man's body was found under the rubble of an administrative building hit by a Russian missile on Friday, bringing the death toll from that attack to four.

In Russia, the Defence Ministry said Saturday that air defences overnight had shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region and one over the Kursk region, both areas bordering Ukraine.

One person was killed in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border city of Shebekino on Saturday, Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Two other people were wounded.

