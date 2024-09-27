Russian missiles bombard Ukraine’s power grid

A kindergarten, a gas pipe and around 20 cars were damaged in the city, said the Kyiv Military Administration

A Russian multiple rocket launcher fires at Ukraine. Pic/AFP

Ukraine’s air defenses battled an overnight Russian aerial attack on the capital Kyiv for five hours, officials said Thursday, as missiles and drones again hammered the Ukrainian power grid. The Kyiv attack injured at least two people, Ukraine’s Emergency Service said. A kindergarten, a gas pipe and around 20 cars were damaged in the city, said the Kyiv Military Administration.

Energy infrastructure was hit in Ukraine’s western Ivano-Frankivsk region, causing a blackout in parts of the regional capital of the same name, regional Gov. Svitlana Onyshchuk said. The power grid was also targeted in the southern Mykolaiv region, local authorities said without immediately providing further details.

Russia launched six missiles and 78 Shahed drones at Ukraine overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, Ukraine’s air force said. Defenses destroyed four of the missiles and 66 drones in the air. Air defense systems are a critical need for Ukraine.

