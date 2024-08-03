Noodle doodles

Ancient Chinese tomb discovery reveals noodle-making recipe and other surprising international guests

Richly decorated, 1200-year-old tomb discovered on a mountain outside Shanxi province in China. PICS/NYPOST

Archaeologists in northern China have stumbled upon a tomb that’s becoming the talk of the town. Unearthed on a mountain outside Taiyuan in Shanxi province, this 1,200-year-old grave from the Tang Dynasty is as rich in colour as it is in surprises. The tomb is painted vibrant red, yellow and orange, looking like it’s straight out of some Chinese drama interior design catalogue. But instead of grand battles or imperial feasts, the murals depict something truly unexpected: a noodle-making session and a Western visitor!

The tomb, dating back to 736 AD, was originally discovered during a road construction survey in 2018, but more intriguing details have been revealed. The tomb’s owner, a humble noodle maker, was laid to rest alongside his wife, in a stark stone coffin bed. The artwork is eye-catching, with magical beasts and fantastic beasts galore. But the stand-out feature is an impressive panel showing the noodle-making process. Scenes of the couple carting water, threshing grains, grinding, and rolling dough are carved in the tomb. It’s like a culinary history channel program coming to life from ancient China.

But that’s not all! A blonde-haired man with a whip leading three horses and a camel is also featured. According to experts, this ‘Westerner’ is likely a trader from Central Asia. Camels, not native to China but well-traveled in trade art also make an appearance.

Goon grandpas

A gang of senior Japanese men has been nabbed for whisky, yen and jewel heists

In a story that sounds like a plot straight out of a heist film, Japanese police have arrested a trio of grandpas, collectively known as ‘G3S’, for their daring burglary spree. Hideo Umino, 88, Hidemi Matsuda, 70, and Kenichi Watanabe, 69, are accused of breaking into at least two homes and are suspected of ten more burglaries in Sapporo and Ebetsu. These grandpas allegedly hatched their criminal plan while serving time together in prison. Once released, they teamed up to execute their master plan. Umino did the breaking and entering, Matsuda handled the getaway driving, and Watanabe was in charge of selling the loot. The trio’s big heist included a house break-in where they swiped 200 yen (R111) and three bottles of whisky, followed by a jewellery theft valued at about one million yen (Rs 5,56,086).

Olympics at home

You don’t need to be at the Olympics to execute athletic manoeuvres as proven by Breanne Allerie, a Canadian woman who took over the internet with her viral clip imitating high-flying stunts. So far, 22 million viewers have watched her emulate tricks like the handstand, the switch leap and the Shushunova—a move that amounts to a belly flop. However, Allerie admitted on Instagram that Olympic gymnasts “make it look so much easier than it is.”

Doggy and Gabbana

Xiaopai, a stylish Doberman from China, is making waves in the fashion world with his modelling skills and captivating gaze. While Doberman are known as excellent guard dogs, Xiaopai proves they can also shine as fashion models. His photos and videos, showcasing him in human clothes and accessories, have garnered massive online attention, amassing thousands of views and comments.

Gen-zifying the dictionary

If Gen-Z slang like “getting the ick,” “boop,” and “IYKYK” confuse you, don’t worry—the Cambridge Dictionary has your back. In 2024, it added five new slang terms and abbreviations. So, next time you feel lost in a Gen Z conversation, just check the dictionary!

The sleepless seamstress

The irrational fear of not being able to keep up with garment orders caused Nguyen Kim, a 42 year old seamstress to be unable to sleep for 30 years straight! Doctors are stunned as this bizarre condition has not caused any negative effects on her body and health yet.

Eye for an eye?

A man in China lost his left eye after smacking a small house fly against his face. What was diagnosed as ‘seasonal conjunctivitis’ was actually a fatal infection that could have affected his brain. Hence, doctors had to surgically remove his eyeball.