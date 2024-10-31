The timing of the launch, occurring days before the US elections, appeared intended to grab American attention and answer criticism over North Korea’s reported troop dispatch to Russia to aid its war against Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. File pic/AFP

North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time in nearly a year on Thursday, potentially proving a new improvement in its ability to deliver long-range nuclear strikes on the US mainland. The timing of the launch, just days before the US elections, looked to be meant to draw American attention and respond to criticism of North Korea's rumoured troop dispatch to Russia to aid in its battle with Ukraine. Some researchers believe Russia may have helped North Korea with technical assistance for the missile test, reported the Associated Press.

According to the AP report, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saw the launch and described it as "an appropriate military response" to what he claimed were enemy acts threatening North Korea's security, according to state media. He denounced "various dangerous military actions" by adversaries and underlined North Korea's commitment to expanding its nuclear capabilities.

North Korea has long claimed that developing nuclear weapons is its only protection against US-South Korean military exercises, despite Washington and Seoul's repeated statements that they have no plans to strike North Korea. Analysts believe North Korea is using these drills as an excuse to increase its nuclear stockpile in order to gain leverage in future discussions, the AP report stated.

The North Korean announcement came after its neighbours detected what they think to be North Korea's first ICBM launch since December 2023, criticising it as a dangerous act that undermines regional peace.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed that North Korea may have launched a new, solid-fuel long-range missile at a steep angle to avoid adjacent countries. Solid-fuel missiles are easier to conceal and launch quicker than liquid-fuel missiles.

Reportedly, Japan's Defence Minister, Gen Nakatani, stated that the missile's 86-minute flight time and altitude of more than 7,000 kilometres topped prior North Korean missile statistics. According to experts, such performance may indicate improved thrust, allowing the missile to carry a bigger warhead.

According to Jung Chang Wook, president of the Korea Defence Study Forum, the tested missile could carry North Korea's most powerful payload. He speculated that the test could possibly be intended to improve other technologies needed for North Korea's ICBM program.

Despite North Korea's advances, many foreign experts believe it lacks a functional nuclear-armed missile capable of striking the US mainland, however, it does have short-range missiles capable of reaching all of South Korea, the report added.

There are concerns that North Korea will seek Russian aid in refining its nuclear weapons in exchange for the purported deployment of thousands of troops to back Russia's Ukraine war effort. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin recently reported North Korean troops dressed in Russian clothes and carrying Russian weapons headed towards Ukraine, calling it a troubling development.

Lee Choon Geun, an honorary researcher at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, suggested the test hinted that Russia might have provided key propellant components to enhance the missile’s thrust, enabling it to carry a larger payload and fly more steadily and accurately.

Jung believed that Russian scientists may have assisted with missile technology following Russian President Vladimir Putin's June visit to North Korea to meet with Kim.

Kwon Yong Soo, an honorary professor at South Korea's National Defence University, believes North Korea certainly tested a multiple-warhead system on an existing ICBM. "There's little reason for North Korea to develop a new ICBM when it already has models with ranges of up to 10,000 to 15,000 km that could strike any target globally," said Mr. Kim.

North Korea announced its ICBM launch quickly, which is unusual given that the country routinely reports nuclear tests a day later.

“North Korea might have thought its opponents were underestimating it after it sent significant military resources to Russia,” commented Yang Uk, an expert at South Korea’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies. “This launch could be a show of strength, regardless of any troop deployments.”

Sean Savett, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, criticised the test as "a blatant violation" of repeated UN Security Council resolutions, claiming it raises tensions and undermines regional security. He also stated that the United States will take all necessary steps to protect its territory as well as its allies in South Korea and Japan.

South Korean military spokeswoman Lee Sung Joon stated that the missile could have been launched from a 12-axle mobile launch truck, North Korea's largest platform for such weapons. When this vehicle was first unveiled in September, it fuelled speculation that North Korea was working on a bigger ICBM.

On Wednesday, South Korea's military intelligence agency notified lawmakers that North Korea had likely completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test, indicating that it was close to testing an ICBM.

In recent years, Kim has leveraged Russia's invasion of Ukraine to expand missile testing and threats, as well as enhance military ties with Moscow. South Korea, the United States, and other countries believe North Korea has already supplied Russia with artillery, missiles, and conventional weapons for military purposes.

North Korea's engagement in the Ukraine conflict would represent a dramatic escalation. Aside from benefiting from Russian missile technology, researchers believe Kim is looking for Russian assistance in developing a credible space-based monitoring system and updating his country's conventional weapons. Experts estimate that if North Korean forces were stationed in Russia for an extended period of time, they could make hundreds of millions of dollars annually.