North Korea launches strategic cruise missile

Kim oversaw the missile launch and called for permanently defending the country’s sovereign right and security with the “reliable nuclear shield”, Seoul’s Yonhap cited the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.

A strategic cruise missile fired during the drill. Pic/AFP

North Korea has launched strategic cruise missiles in waters off its west coast to demonstrate the potential of its nuclear deterrence, local media reported adding that its leader Kim Jong-un has called for thorough war preparedness with the country’s nuclear forces and readiness for their use.

South Korea’s military confirmed the missile firing, noting it had detected the launches of multiple cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea at about 8 am on Wednesday, and they were being analyzed by South Korean and US intelligence authorities, Yonhap reported.

As per the KCNA the goal of the exercise was to demonstrate the Korean army’s “counterattack capability in any space” and “the readiness of its various nuke operation means” to “the enemies, who are seriously violating the security environment of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

