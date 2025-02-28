Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > North Korea launches strategic cruise missile

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Kim oversaw the missile launch and called for permanently defending the country’s sovereign right and security with the “reliable nuclear shield”, Seoul’s Yonhap cited the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.

A strategic cruise missile fired during the drill. Pic/AFP

North Korea has launched strategic cruise missiles in waters off its west coast to demonstrate the potential of its nuclear deterrence, local media reported adding that its leader Kim Jong-un has called for thorough war preparedness with the country’s nuclear forces and readiness for their use.


Kim oversaw the missile launch and called for permanently defending the country’s sovereign right and security with the “reliable nuclear shield”, Seoul’s Yonhap cited the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.


South Korea’s military confirmed the missile firing, noting it had detected the launches of multiple cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea at about 8 am on Wednesday, and they were being analyzed by South Korean and US intelligence authorities, Yonhap reported.


As per the KCNA the goal of the exercise was to demonstrate the Korean army’s “counterattack capability in any space” and “the readiness of its various nuke operation means” to “the enemies, who are seriously violating the security environment of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

