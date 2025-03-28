‘North Korea sent 3000 more troops to Russia’

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea has also been sending more missiles, artillery equipment and ammunition to help Russia and that North Korea could increase its weapons supplies further

A view of the frontline city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Pic/AFP

North Korea sent around 3000 additional troops to Russia in January and February in continued support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, South Korea’s military said on Thursday. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea has also been sending more missiles, artillery equipment and ammunition to help Russia and that North Korea could increase its weapons supplies further.

The military equipment North Korea has sent to Russia includes a “considerable amount” of short-range ballistic missiles, 170 mm self-propelled howitzers and around 220 units of 240 mm multiple rocket launchers. North Korea has also sent approximately 11,000 military personnel to fight, of which around 4000 have been killed or injured.

Kim observes new attack drone tests



A new suicide attack drone being tested. Pic/AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed tests of newly developed reconnaissance and attack drones this week and called for their increased production, state media said on Thursday. The report said the new exploding drones are designed for various attack missions and feature unspecified artificial intelligence capabilities.

