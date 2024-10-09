North Korea threatens to use nukes again

Kim has issued similar threats numerous times, but his latest warning came as outside experts say North Korea could ramp up hostilities ahead of next month’s US presidential election

Kim visits the Kim Jong Un University of National Defence. Pic/AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that he could use nuclear weapons in potential conflicts with South Korea and the US, as he accused them of provoking North Korea and raising animosities on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim has issued similar threats numerous times, but his latest warning came as outside experts say North Korea could ramp up hostilities ahead of next month’s US presidential election.

In a speech at the Kim Jong Un University of National Defense, he said that North Korea “will use all its attack capabilities against its enemies”. if they attempt to use armed forces” against North Korea.

