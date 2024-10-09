Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > North Korea threatens to use nukes again

North Korea threatens to use nukes again

Updated on: 09 October,2024 08:24 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

Kim has issued similar threats numerous times, but his latest warning came as outside experts say North Korea could ramp up hostilities ahead of next month’s US presidential election

North Korea threatens to use nukes again

Kim visits the Kim Jong Un University of National Defence. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
North Korea threatens to use nukes again
x
00:00

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that he could use nuclear weapons in potential conflicts with South Korea and the US, as he accused them of provoking North Korea and raising animosities on the Korean Peninsula.


Kim has issued similar threats numerous times, but his latest warning came as outside experts say North Korea could ramp up hostilities ahead of next month’s US presidential election.


In a speech at the Kim Jong Un University of National Defense, he said that North Korea “will use all its attack capabilities against its enemies”. if they attempt to use armed forces” against North Korea.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news north korea kim jong-un south korea International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK