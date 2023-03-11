Breaking News
North Korean leader Kim calls for intensified drills in case of ‘real war’

11 March,2023
KCNA said a unit trained for “strike missions” fired a “powerful volley at the targeted waters” and demonstrated its capability to “counter an actual war.”

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an artillery drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea Thursday. Pic/AP


North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ordered the military to intensify drills to deter and respond to a “real war” if necessary, state media said on Friday, after the leader oversaw a fire assault drill that it said proved the country’s capabilities.


North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its west coast on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, adding it was analysing possibilities the North may have launched multiple missiles simultaneously from the same area. Photos released by the North’s KCNA news agency showed at least six missiles being fired at same time. KCNA said a unit trained for “strike missions” fired a “powerful volley at the targeted waters” and demonstrated its capability to “counter an actual war.”



“(Kim) stressed that the fire assault sub-units should be strictly prepared for the greatest perfection in carrying out the two strategic missions, that is, first to deter war and second to take the initiative in war, by steadily intensifying various simulated drills for real war ...,” KCNA said. Kim was accompanied by his young daughter who appeared recently in major events.

north korea kim jong-un china world news

