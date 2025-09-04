Breaking News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Updated on: 04 September,2025 02:27 PM IST  |  Beijing
AFP |

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on a rare overseas trip, will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed. Kim attended a military parade alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders, with talks expected to cover bilateral ties and key regional issues of mutual concern.

North Korea President Kim Jong Un. Image/File Pic

China's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that visiting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

There were no immediate details on when they would meet. Kim attended a Chinese military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, alongside other foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim is making a rare trip outside North Korea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the two leaders would conduct in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral and issues of mutual concern.
He said that Kim's attendance at the parade and the talks with Xi "carry great significance." The North Korean leader arrived in Beijing by train on Tuesday. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

