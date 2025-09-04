Breaking News
Donald Trump says ties with China very good but US role in their freedom wasnt acknowledged

Donald Trump says ties with China "very good", but US' role in their freedom wasn't acknowledged

Updated on: 04 September,2025 10:26 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

The US President expressed his disappointment with Xi Jinping's speech during the parade, as the Chinese President did not recognise the US role in supporting China during its freedom struggles

Donald Trump says ties with China

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Pic/AFP

Hours after accusing Chinese President Xi Jinping of "conspiring against" America as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended China's largest-ever military parade on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the current state of the relation between Beijing and Washington, describing his personal ties with Chinese leadership as "very good".

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the President of Poland at the White House later in the day, the US President expressed his disappointment with Xi Jinping's speech during the parade, as the Chinese President did not recognise the US role in supporting China during its freedom struggles.

Referring to China's massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, earlier in the day, Trump stated that it was "very impressive" and "beautiful", suggesting that it was done to gain his attention, which he acknowledged.


"When they did what they did, I thought it was a beautiful ceremony; it was very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it: they were hoping I was watching, and I was watching. My relationship with all of them is very good, and we are going to find out how good it is over the next week or two," Trump stated.

"I think we helped China very much when they talk about freedom, and I don't believe that the US was acknowledged for helping China to gain its freedom... I heard President Xi last night, and I think the US should have been mentioned since we helped China very much," he added.

Earlier in the day, China held a massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in attendance as Beijing exhibited its military prowess.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, terming the country "unstoppable", assured its commitment to peaceful development during his speech at the event. Ahead of the parade, the US, in a post on Truth Social, accused Xi Jinping of "conspiring against" America as Kim Jong Un and Putin attended the military parade.

China observes September 3 as the anniversary of what it describes as victory in the struggle against Japan in 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II. "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," Trump wrote on social media as the parade was underway.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and "blood" that the United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China's quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully honoured and remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!," he added in his post.

