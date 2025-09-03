Former US NSA Jake Sullivan alleged that President Donald Trump jeopardised US-India relations due to Pakistan’s willingness to engage with Trump’s family. Sullivan warned that Trump’s actions could undermine global trust in the US, affecting allies like Germany and Japan, amid ongoing trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi.

Sullivan highlighted the importance of India-US relationship, and stressed Trump’s move hampers US allies’ trust on Washington. “US has worked to build a relationship with India, a country that we should be aligned with on technology, talent, economics and so many issues. And align with dealing with strategic threats from China. Now. I think because of Pakistan’s willingness to do business with the Trump’s family, Trump has thrown away India relationship on side. Germany or Japan will look at that (India) and say that could be us tomorrow. America’s friends will think that they can’t rely on us in any way,” Sullivan told MeidasTouch.

Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan alleged that US President Donald Trump “threw away” ties with India over Pakistan’s willingness to do business with Trump’s family.

Sullivan remarks come amid the rising friction between Washington and New Delhi due to the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian goods, which include a 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil. Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that India and the US will resolve trade friction between them, as he believed that New Delhi’s values are much closer to Washington than to China and Russia. However, downplayed the significance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, calling it “largely performative”.

