Naqibullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, said 15 people were injured and taken to the local hospital for treatment
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake's epicenter was near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, and it had a depth of 8 kilometers, the USGS said. It struck at 11:47 pm local time Sunday.
There was a second quake some 20 minutes later in the same province, with a magnitude of 4.5 and a depth of 10 kilometers.
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on October 7, 2023, followed by strong aftershocks. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people perished.
The UN gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.
