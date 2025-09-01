Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 60 hits southeastern Afghanistan near Pakistan border

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits southeastern Afghanistan near Pakistan border

Updated on: 01 September,2025 11:25 AM IST  |  Kabul
AP |

Naqibullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, said 15 people were injured and taken to the local hospital for treatment

Representation pic/iStock

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, and it had a depth of 8 kilometers, the USGS said. It struck at 11:47 pm local time Sunday.

Naqibullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, said 15 people were injured and taken to the local hospital for treatment.


There was a second quake some 20 minutes later in the same province, with a magnitude of 4.5 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on October 7, 2023, followed by strong aftershocks. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people perished.

The UN gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory. 

