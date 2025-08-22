New data and genetic studies have led a task force of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to split the tallest mammal on land into four groups: Northern giraffes, reticulated giraffes, Masai giraffes and Southern giraffes
Four different species of giraffes have been identified. REPRESENTATION PIC/ISTOCK
It has turned out that there are four different giraffe species in Africa, according to a new scientific analysis released on Thursday. Researchers previously considered all giraffes across Africa to belong to a single species.
Naming different giraffes matters because “each species has different population sizes, threats and conservation needs,” said the IUCN’s Michael Brown, a researcher in Windhoek, Namibia, who led the assessment.
