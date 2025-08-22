Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Not all giraffes belong to the same species finds new study

Not all giraffes belong to the same species, finds new study

Updated on: 22 August,2025 08:51 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

New data and genetic studies have led a task force of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to split the tallest mammal on land into four groups: Northern giraffes, reticulated giraffes, Masai giraffes and Southern giraffes

Not all giraffes belong to the same species, finds new study

Four different species of giraffes have been identified. REPRESENTATION PIC/ISTOCK

Listen to this article
Not all giraffes belong to the same species, finds new study
x
00:00

It has turned out that there are four different giraffe species in Africa, according to a new scientific analysis released on Thursday. Researchers previously considered all giraffes across Africa to belong to a single species. 

It has turned out that there are four different giraffe species in Africa, according to a new scientific analysis released on Thursday. Researchers previously considered all giraffes across Africa to belong to a single species. 

New data and genetic studies have led a task force of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to split the tallest mammal on land into four groups: Northern giraffes, reticulated giraffes, Masai giraffes and Southern giraffes. 



Naming different giraffes matters because “each species has different population sizes, threats and conservation needs,” said the IUCN’s Michael Brown, a researcher in Windhoek, Namibia, who led the assessment.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

wildlife africa world news International news washington united states of america

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK