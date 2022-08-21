Not without my baby

Intrepid couple, who quit their jobs and sold everything they had, welcomed a baby, who is now their favourite travel buddy

Chloe Egbert, 28, with Jordan Egbert, 31 and one-year-old Lennon Egbert. Pics/Instagram

Utah couple Chloe, 28, and Jordan Egbert, 31, let go of everything they had in their possession, including their house and their car, to fund a tour across the globe. The estimated cost the couple had to pay was $62,000 (Rs 49 lakh approx). “Our aim is to visit every single country. So far we’ve achieved 106, and we’ve got 89 to go,” says Chloe. It was during their trip to Hawaii in February 2021 when the couple welcomed Lennon, their one-year-old son in this world, and made him a part of their journey around the world.

The couple kick-started their tour once again—this time with a tot—in September 2021 with South America. But Chloe and Jordan soon realised that travelling with a young baby wasn’t child’s play. In addition, many countries still had mandates and restrictions in place that inhibited the intrepid explorers. “It was hard to go back travelling. We were going to places where masks were still in force and attractions were closed. The rules were so strict, and by November I was miserable. I had a baby that couldn’t sleep unless he was on me,” exclaims Chloe.

Defeated, the pair returned back to the US, and Chloe eventually was found facing a health emergency; she had to undergo a surgery to remove 20 painful kidney stones. “I realised that life is too short,” Chloe declares, further stating that the health scare helped her gather the will and strength to start travelling again. The Egbert Trio started travelling once again in June 2022. They are currently in Andorra, and will be heading to Monaco next week.

Sasta khoon, mehenga pyaar

Indian girl injects herself with boyfriend’s HIV+ blood in the name of love

A 15-year-old unnamed Indian teenager found no other way to prove her love for her HIV+ boyfriend but by injecting herself with his blood. News of this bizarre way of showing affection shocked not only the girl’s family, but the entire nation.

The girl allegedly hails from Suwal Kuchchi, a village in the state of Assam, India. She originally met her boyfriend on Facebook, and has been in a relationship with him for about three years. The HIV+ boy belongs to the town of Hajo of the same state.

The couple has tried to run away with each other a few times in the past, but the girl’s parents always tracked them down and brought her back home. But this time, instead of running away with her lover, the girl found an extreme way of proving her love for him. She allegedly used a syringe to inject herself with his HIV-infected blood, knowing the risks she was exposing herself to.

The teenager is currently being monitored by doctors, but she may most likely have to take medications for the rest of her life to keep the HIV virus from destroying her immune system.

Ice cream is actually good for you

That’s right! Ice cream seems to be a better option for you than the granola munchies you’d want to grab for the sake of your health. Researchers at Tufts University have developed a nutrient profiling system called the ‘Food Compass’ that ranks foods on their health and nutrient value by giving options a score. The system proved many preconceived notions of health to be wrong, one of which involved ranking a granola bar lower than a chocolate ice cream cone topped with nuts.

Everyone loves Baby News Network

American news anchors Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton made a TikTok video with their six-week-old girl, Isabella, as if they were newscasting. The video garnered 1.2 million views. It starts with Reyes telling the baby, “Good morning, Bella. Hopefully you slept well. Certainly, no one else did but we’re not going to point any fingers,” in the newscaster’s voice.

Proud and musty

Addie Kirchner told her followers on TikTok that she doesn’t shower often and doesn’t use a deodorant, and that nobody ever came up to her stating that she smells. The video garnered 1,28,000 views on the platform. While some supported what she expressed, like this one user who said “Hahahaha…good for you, live life on your own terms, be happy!”, many trashed her as well.

Bear hug broke her bones

An unnamed woman from Yueyang city, Hunan province, China, sued a male colleague at work for hugging her so hard that it led to rib fractures. The woman’s X-ray revealed her two broken ribs on the right, and one on the left. She filed a lawsuit against her co-worker at the Yunxi Court of Yueyang City, asking to compensate for the financial losses she incurred because of their strong hug.

Called it quits for one

A Chinese woman quit her job of five years because only one of her 70 co-workers she invited on her wedding actually showed up. She wrote on Weibo about how humiliated she felt, which divided Chinese netizens in two teams; the people who agreed with her, and the people who blamed her for setting such high expectations for her wedding.

Monkey calls 911

A Capuchin monkey named Route from California zoo finds a zoo telephone and calls the cops. It was the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office that received the 911. Deputies were sent to check the call location if any assistance was needed. It was then found out that Route was the caller.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal