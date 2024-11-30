Note to future self

A hidden message from 1892 inspires an engineering crew to connect with their future

The Corsewall Lighthouse team from 1892.Pic/NY Post

Engineers refurbishing Scotland’s Corsewall Lighthouse unearthed a 132-year-old surprise tucked inside its walls: a message in a bottle penned by the lighthouse keepers and engineers of 1892.

The team stumbled upon the glass time capsule while modernising the very Fresnel lens described in the note. Written in quill ink, the letter listed the original crew who upgraded the lighthouse in 1892, detailing their month-long effort to relight the beacon—a task the present-day engineers coincidentally found themselves replicating.



The vessel containing a message from 1892

Finding such a precise nod from the past gave the renovators a sense of connection, like receiving a century-old “job well done.” The bottle had remained undisturbed in the wall cavity, waiting for its moment to shine again during this new chapter of lighthouse preservation.

For lighthouse keeper Barry Miller and the team, the message from history is a testament to the enduring craftsmanship of those who came before. Inspired by this time-traveling communication, the crew has decided to leave their own note, creating a modern echo for future renovators.



The vessel is a bit worn down, but it still intact in its condition after 132 years

In an age of satellites and digital navigation, this lighthouse and its storied past remain essential to maritime safety. And now, thanks to a dusty old bottle, its legacy carries on—illuminating not just the coastline but also the timeless human connection through shared purpose.

Welcome to the rat robo race!

Laibo 2, a South Korean robot, makes history by completing a marathon, setting a new benchmark for robotic endurance

Laibo 2, a quadruped robot from South Korea, has become the first to complete a full marathon on a single charge. Developed by Professor Hwangbo Je-min’s team at KAIST, the 42-kg robot tackled the 42.195-km Sangju Dried Persimmon Marathon in just under 4 hours and 20 minutes.



PIC/ODDITY CENTRAL

Navigating steep hills and crowded paths, Laibo 2 used AI-powered systems to store kinetic energy and optimize power consumption. Equipped with advanced sensors and cameras, it overcame previous failures, achieving a feat that sets a new standard for robotic endurance. With upgrades boosting its range to 67 km in ideal conditions, Laibo 2 surpasses even Boston Dynamics’ Spot in battery autonomy.

Next, the team plans to enhance its performance for rugged and disaster-prone terrains, pushing the boundaries of what quadruped robots can achieve. From a failed attempt last year to marathon glory, Laibo 2 is setting a pace no robot has matched before.

A creepy guest

A spine-chilling optical illusion on a plane has social media users freaking out. A creepy image of a mustachioed passenger with a giant googly eye had viewers comparing it to an alien. However, sharp-eyed users quickly solved the mystery—it’s not an extraterrestrial, but a person with a hoodie on backward and a headphone creating the eerie effect.

Stole my sole

A kindergarten in Japan faced a puzzling shoe thief, only to discover the culprit was a mischievous weasel. Security cameras caught the furry bandit swiping 15 lightweight canvas shoes, leaving kids and teachers both relieved and amused. Though the stolen shoes remain missing, protective nets now guard the cubbies.

He’s just a ‘Chill Guy’



Pic/X

The ‘Chill Guy’ meme, featuring a relaxed anthropomorphic dog, wearing casual clothes with a smirk on his face has taken the Internet by storm. Captions like “I’m just a chill guy” alongside the meme are gaining traction, being adopted by individuals and brands alike. Interestingly, a token inspired by the meme reached a $405 million market cap, illustrating its deep-rooted cultural impact.

The next Moo Deng?

Ava, a three-year-old golden tiger at Chiang Mai Night Safari, has captivated the Internet. Her social media debut sparked massive online engagement, with thousands of likes and shares. Ava is part of a rare tiger variant characterized by a stunning golden coat, resulting from a recessive genetic trait. Ava’s striking green eyes and friendly demeanor have made her a crowd favorite.