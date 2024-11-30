Breaking News
Observe North Korea while sipping on coffee

Observe North Korea while sipping on coffee

Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

The tables and windows face North Korea at the Starbucks, where about 40 people, a few of them foreigners, came to the opening Friday

Observe North Korea while sipping on coffee

A view of the North Korean side, from the Starbucks. Pic/AP

Coffee drinkers can sip their beverages and view a quiet North Korean mountain village from a new Starbucks at a South Korean border observatory.


Customers have to pass a military checkpoint before entering the observatory at Aegibong Peace Ecopark, which is less than a mile from North Korean territory and overlooks North Korea’s Songaksan mountain and a nearby village in Kaephung county.


The tables and windows face North Korea at the Starbucks, where about 40 people, a few of them foreigners, came to the opening Friday.


The South Korean city of Gimpo said hosting Starbucks was part of efforts to develop its border facilities as a tourist destination and said the shop symbolizes “robust security on the Korean Peninsula through the presence of this iconic capitalist brand.”



north korea south korea news world news

