A 23-year-old man stabbed five passersby in southern Austria on Saturday in what police said was a random attack that left a 14-year-old dead and four others injured.

The suspect was detained in the city of Villach, where the attack took place, police said. He is a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria, they said.

The victims were all men. Two were seriously injured and two sustained minor injuries, police said.

Police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio said a motive was not immediately known. He added that police were investigating the attacker's personal background. "We have to wait until we get secure information," he said.

A 42-year-old man who works for a food delivery company witnessed the incident from his car, police said. He drove toward the suspect and helped to prevent things from getting worse, Dionisio told Austria's public broadcaster ORF.

Police said it wasn't clear whether the suspect acted on his own and therefore continue to search for potential further suspects.

