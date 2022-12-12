Breaking News
One killed, seven injured in bomb blast in Balochistan's Awaran district

Updated on: 12 December,2022 12:48 PM IST  |  Balochistan
ANI |

The blast took place at a shop in the main bazaar of Awaran and killed the shopkeeper. The intense explosion entirely destroyed the establishment and harmed neighbouring businesses

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An explosion in Pakistan's Awaran district, Balochistan, killed one person and left seven others wounded, Dawn reported on Monday.


The blast took place at a shop in the main bazaar of Awaran and killed the shopkeeper. The intense explosion entirely destroyed the establishment and harmed neighbouring businesses.



According to officials, an improvised explosive device (IED) installed at a shop exploded during rush hour, killing the shopkeeper and injuring seven people.


"The shopkeeper was killed on the spot while seven were injured include two women," Awaran deputy commissioner Jumma Dad Khan later confirmed to Dawn over phone.

Nasir Ali was recognized as the victim of the explosion. Mohammad Asif, Meharullah, Musadiq, Abdul Mutlib, and Mohammad Siddiq were among those injured when they passed through the neighbourhood when the incident occurred. Two others were in critical condition,according to Dawn.

After the detonation, security personnel initiated a search operation in the vicinity to find the perpetrators, but no arrests were reported until late in the evening, Dawn reported.

