Operation Kaveri: 250 more Indians rescued from conflict-ridden Sudan

Operation Kaveri is a rescue operation launched by the central government to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Sudan

Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri', aboard INS Sumedha reach Jeddah. Pic/PTI

Another batch of over 250 stranded Indians was evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan by Indian Air Force under 'Operation Kaveri' as the 72-hour ceasefire has been agreed by the two warring factions on Tuesday.

Two IAF C-130 J aircraft rescued more than 250 personnel from Port Sudan.

In a tweet, Indian Air Force said, "#OperationKaveri takes to the Skies! Two #IAF C-130 J aircraft have evacuated more than 250 personnel from Port Sudan. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam."

To ensure no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, the Indian Air Force has deployed its IAF Garud Special Forces in Port Sudan.

An IAF Garud Special Forces officer was seen carrying a child on board the C-130J Special Ops aircraft while evacuating Indian nationals from Port Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

India has deployed its military planes and warships to rescue Indians from there as well.

Prior to this, a batch of another 135 stranded Indians were rescued from Sudan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, received the second batch of the 148 evacuated Indians as the first IAF C-130J reached Jeddah airport on Wednesday.

Naval vessel INS Sumedha also reached Jeddah port with 278 evacuated passengers.

"#OperationKaveri in full swing. The second IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah, carrying another 135 passengers. This is the third batch of evacuees under #OperationKaveri," MEA tweeted.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that 121 passengers left by the IAF C-130J aircraft.

However, the MoS MEA later tweeted saying 148 Indians were evacuated in the second batch.

"First IAF C-130J aircraft under #OperationKaveri from Port Sudan carrying 148 Indians landed in Jeddah," tweeted MoS MEA V Muraleedharan.

On Tuesday, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs inspected the transit facility at the International Indian School, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received and put up briefly before arriving in India.

"Inspected transit facility @IndianPage, Jeddah, where Indians evacuated from Sudan, will be received & put up briefly before travelling to India. It is fully equipped incl with mattresses, provisions, fresh meals, toilets, medical facilities, Wifi. Has a 24X7 control room. #OperationKaveri," the MoS wrote on Twitter.

As the fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups intensified in the capital Khartoum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Monday that its 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan is underway and about 500 Indians had reached Port Sudan.

Indian Navy's INS Teg on Tuesday joined 'Operation Kaveri' to further facilitate the ongoing evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan. The frigate on Tuesday arrived at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians, a senior MEA official said.

"INS Teg joins #OperationKaveri. Arrives at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.

"Will boost ongoing evacuation efforts by Embassy Camp Office at Port Sudan," Bagchi added. INS Teg is the fourth Talwar-class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy.

In a recent development, warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday after the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce while countries are engaged in evacuating their citizens from the country.

