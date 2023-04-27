On Tuesday, the MoS MEA inspected the transit facility at the International Indian School, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received and put up briefly before arriving in India

Tunisian citizens evacuated from Sudan disembark from a military aircraft upon their arrival at Tunis-Carthage International Airport. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Operation Kaveri: Fourth batch of 136 Indians departs from Port Sudan for Jeddah x 00:00

The fourth batch of 136 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia onboard an IAF C-130J aircraft on Wednesday.

"#OperationKaveri continues. 4th batch of stranded Indians departs from Port Sudan for Jeddah. IAF C-130J takes off with 136 passengers on board," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The fourth batch of another 136 stranded Indians, aboard the IAF C-130J aircraft, left strife-torn Sudan on Wednesday.

Also Read: New 3-day truce in Sudan as airlifts continue

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, received the previous batches of the evacuated Indians as they reached Jeddah airport on Wednesday.

Earlier, the naval vessel INS Sumedha reached Jeddah port with 278 evacuated passengers.

"#OperationKaveri in full swing. The second IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah, carrying another 135 passengers. This is the third batch of evacuees under #OperationKaveri," MEA tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that 121 passengers left by the IAF C-130J aircraft.

However, the MoS MEA later tweeted saying 148 Indians were evacuated in the second batch.

"First IAF C-130J aircraft under #OperationKaveri from Port Sudan carrying 148 Indians landed in Jeddah," tweeted MoS MEA V Muraleedharan.

On Tuesday, the MoS MEA inspected the transit facility at the International Indian School, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received and put up briefly before arriving in India.

"Inspected transit facility @IndianPage, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before travel to India. It is fully equipped incl with mattresses, provisions, fresh meals, toilets, medical facilities, Wifi. Has 24*7 control room. #OperationKaveri," the MoS wrote on Twitter.

As the fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups intensified in the capital Khartoum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Monday that its 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan is underway and about 500 Indians had reached Port Sudan.

India launched "Operation Kaveri" to bring back stranded Indians from the war-torn country.

Indian Navy's INS Teg on Tuesday joined 'Operation Kaveri' to further facilitate the ongoing evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan. The frigate on Tuesday arrived at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians, a senior MEA official said.

"INS Teg joins #OperationKaveri. Arrives at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.

"Will boost ongoing evacuation efforts by Embassy Camp Office at Port Sudan," Bagchi added.INS Teg is the fourth Talwar-class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy.

In a recent development, warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday after the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce while countries are engaged in evacuating their citizens from the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever